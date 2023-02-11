How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1923: Only one bid was opened by the city council for the purchase of one of the three old fire stations which have been advertised for sale. The Watkins Beverage Company offered to buy one of the three stations, the bid for the station on North Center Street being $7,510; for the one on South Main Street, $5,100; and one on West Chestnut Street $3,600.

75 years ago

Feb. 11, 1948: Robert Alphonso Taft, the Ohio senator, aspirant for the GOP presidential nomination, arrived in Bloomington at 4:46 p.m. aboard his four-car special train. By 5 p.m., he and Mrs. Taft had arrived at the Illinois hotel to greet well-wishers, politicians and spectators. More than 700 people passed through the line in the next hour. The Tafts then attended the Association of Commerce annual banquet. He is elder son of William Howard Taft, the 27th president and 10th chief justice of the United States.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1973: Five years ago, Rick Turley began "horsing around" on ice skates at Four Seasons Club. Last year, he was offered jobs with two of the more prestigious ice shows — Ice Capades and Ice Follies. He turned down both. The Illinois State University sophomore preferred to retain his amateur status and perhaps try national figure skating competition. Turley, 19, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Turley, 317 Garfield Drive.

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1998: Karen Stephens is director of the Child Care Center at Illinois State University. Recently, her enthusiasm and expertise on children and nature landed her a spot on a panel of national experts who helped plot a renovation project at Brookfield Zoo: turning a 2-acre children's zoo into a 16-acre exhibit. Construction on the multimillion-dollar project will begin in a year and continue in phases for five years.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'