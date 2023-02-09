How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 9, 1923: Henry Shuttleworth of Lincoln is in possession of a very unique firearm of uncertain date of origin, but harks back to the early days of the percussion cap gun. The weapon is in the form of a cane and a mighty innocent weapon to look at. However, the iron barrel is hollowed to about the gauge of a 48-gauge shotgun.

75 years ago

Feb. 9, 1948: General Mills, famous as the makers of Wheaties, announced it owned an option to purchase the Colonial Radio plant at the southeast edge of Bloomington on Route 9. General Mills President Leslie N. Perrin told The Pantagraph exclusively that production of General Mills' Pressure Quick Saucepan would be moved to the city soon. The plant could employ 200 or more.

50 years ago

Feb. 9, 1973: "You and the Computer" is an exhibit by the Data Processing Management Association in the new wing at Eastland Shopping Center. Lee Mulligan, public relations man for DPMA, wants to help people learn about computers because they play an ever-increasing role in their lives. For instance, he said, one of the Twin Cities' major department stores is getting a "point-of-sale reader" that will stop shoppers from charging more than their limit on credit cards. He declined to say which store.

25 years ago

Feb. 9, 1998: Echo Nord, a junior at Normal Community West, recently bought a 50-cent Snickers bar from a concession stand at Decatur's Eisenhower High School and learned she was one of 250 grand prize winners in a national contest. She won: a 41-inch big screen television with surround sound, a VCR, a digital satellite dish (including a free year of Direct-TV), a leather recliner, 364 Snickers bars and $500 cash.

