75 years ago: Former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher to speak in Normal

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 13, 1923: One of the notable building projects of the new year in Bloomington will likely be that of an enlargement of the garage of C.W. Frey & Sons in the 300 block of West Washington Street. The present structure, erected seven years ago, is one story. It has been decided to add two stories to be used for storage and repair documents.

75 years ago

Jan. 13, 1948: Al Sherer, 1001 East Emerson Street, will address Normal Optimist Club tonight at the University Christian Church in Normal. Mr. Sherer, former pitcher of the Brooklyn Dodgers and now a member of the Memphis team in the Southern association, will tell of his experience in baseball.

50 years ago

Jan. 13, 1973: The Town of Buckley, in Iroquois County, no longer has a grocery store. Klann's Grocery closed its doors Dec. 30, ending the lifetime occupation of Carl "Charlie" Klann, who has owned and operated it since March 3, 1938. There have been at least nine different grocers in the community, but each closed its doors while Klann and his wife remained.

25 years ago

Jan. 13, 1998: June 13 has been chosen for the Mayors' Charity Ball that will benefit four Twin City organizations. The black tie optional event will take place at Bloomington's Interstate Center and include a silent auction, banquet and entertainment. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Baby Fold, The Boys and Girls Club, the Community Cancer Center and the scholarship fund of the Heartland Community College Foundation.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'