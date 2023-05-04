How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 4, 1923: A committee of the Association of Commerce will go to Springfield next week. In support of Sen. Frank Hanson's bill for a $25,000 gymnasium at Normal university, it was decided at a meeting of the board of directors last night. The committee reported that there was strong hope for the passage of the bill.

75 years ago

May 4, 1948: Bloomington residents traveling in Florida may stop to look twice at a series of new markers on the Tallahassee-Monticello (State Route 90) highway in the north. It has been named the Fred A. Mahan highway in honor of the former Bloomington man, who left the city in 1910. He is credited with creating the Mahan Pecan in his Florida nursery and working to beautify his adopted state.

50 years ago

May 4, 1973: A new swimming pool at O'Neil Park could be ready by 1974. The pool will be made possible through a $211,486 grant by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. The city has budgeted $350,000 for the pool project, half of which was anticipated from HUD.

25 years ago

May 4, 1998: Consumer activist Ralph Nader addressed 425 graduates and a stand-room-only crowd at Illinois Wesleyan University during its commencement ceremony at the Shirk Center. "You can work against the injustice of your choice," Nader said. "You can work against the injustice of your choice. You just have to have that basic self-confidence that you matter, that you count and that you can fight injustice."

