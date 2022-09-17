75 years ago: Firefighters save Pekin boy, then buy him new shoes

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 17, 1922: In the face of a great crying out against jazz, public schools are finding a greater interest than ever developing in music. This year the scope of the music department of the public schools is to be enlarged under the general supervision of Miss Lucille Ross, and new arrangements made for reaching and instructing pupils in voice and instrumental music.

75 years ago

Sept. 17, 1947: Eight-year-old David Sherman of Pekin was more worried about the loss of his new shoes than himself when firemen revived him after a drowning rescue, so the inhalator squad chipped him and bought him a new pair. The boy accidentally dropped his shoes into the Illinois River, then had to be rescued and revived when he jumped in after them. Firefighters delivered the new shoes to the hospital.

50 years ago

Sept. 17, 1972: The McLean County Board has begun discussion that could eventually bring the county an appointed administrator. Proponents of creating the new position say the right person could save the county money and board work. Opponents say such hiring could place too much power in the hands of one man.

25 years ago

Sept. 17, 1997: The residents of Atlanta now have local internet access. The service is being provided by Dave's World of Bloomington, which is offering the access through the city of McLean's hookup. That means it is not a long-distance call from Atlanta. Cost for the service is $19.95 per month.