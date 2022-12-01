75 years ago: Firefighters battle blaze at Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's school

100 years ago

Dec. 1, 1922: The community of Fairbury was shocked by the sudden passing of George Day, a highly respected citizen who was among the city’s oldest residents. He was born in Bedfordshire, England, in February 1843 and came to America in 1858. He settled in Ford County in 1861 and at the start of the Civil War enlisted in Company G, 27th Illinois infantry. With this unit, he served until the close of the war and saw many battles.

75 years ago

Dec. 1, 1947: Fire of undetermined origin kept Bloomington-Normal firefighters busy at the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children’s school for several hours. The blaze was discovered after 1 a.m. in the ceiling of the Felmley Grade and Junior High School auditorium, located at the east edge of the institution’s grounds. Near-zero temperatures, along with the brick building’s slate roof, complicated the firefighting.

50 years agoDec. 1, 1972: A group of Bloomington High School girls have been seeing purple lately as a result of a choir project which, unusual as it may seem, found the girls at sewing machines. Wrapped in 500 yards of purple crepe, the members of the Treble Choir have been fitting patterns, cutting material and sewing new gowns for the group. The choir started four years ago and has grown so large — 105 girls — that new arrangements had to be made for choir robes.

25 years ago

Dec. 1, 1997: Back in 1991, when McLean County officials worried they’d soon run out of landfill space, the county’s solid waste plan made finding another landfill a priority. An updated solid waste plan to be unveiled this week makes it clear that times have changed. Garbage is now being trucked out of the county because it’s more economical, which leaves plenty of space in the county’s lone landfill. Officials say it can probably last another 3 to 5 years.

