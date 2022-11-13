75 years ago: Fire menaces downtown Chenoa

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1922: The fiftieth anniversary service of the Young Women’s Christian Association held in the Illinois State Normal University auditorium drew an audience of 1,100 Y.W. girls, students and interested spectators. While the I.S.N.U. Choral Club rang “Follow the Gleam,” two long rows of white-robed girls, nearly 200 of them, marched down the two center aisles of the auditorium, carrying lighted candles and taking seats near the front. The only living founder of the Y.W.C.A., Mrs. Lida Brown McMurry of Westwood, New Jersey, gave the reading of scriptures.

75 years ago

Nov. 13, 1947: Fire in the Bert Stone garage threatened the Chenoa business district with a repetition of the 1894 disaster that leveled the downtown area. Fire departments from Pontiac and Gridley joined the Chenoa department in battling the blaze. The fire, which caused an estimated $9,000 in damage, is thought to have started in the building’s loft. Seven men were working in the garage at the time but none were injured.

50 years agoNov. 13, 1972: There is renewed hope of getting federal funds to help build new jail facilities in the proposed building that would house courts and McLean County offices. The jail portion would cost roughly $3.3 million of the overall project’s estimated $9.4 million. The current jail facility, built in 1880, has been the target of annual grand jury reports as being a firetrap and entirely unsuitable for jail use. Lack of facilities to segregate prisoners by age and severity of offense is a prime fault.

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1997: Plans for a Famous-Barr store in Bloomington’s Eastland Mall sailed through the city planning commission, but may face a more serious problem from an unexpected source: Kohl’s. A Kohl’s attorney told the commission that Famous Barr’s site plans would have to be redrawn dramatically to satisfy Kohl’s, which claims to have veto power over mall expansion. Any delay could threaten the intention to have the new 120,000-square-foot department store open before Christmas 1998.