75 years ago: Ferris wheel given to Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Dec. 19, 1922: Yesterday was the coldest day of the winter. The mercury at an early hour reached 9 degrees before zero, which is about 12 degrees colder than on any previous occasion. Last night, at 7 o'clock, the registration was 8 degrees above zero, but the character of the weather indicated that another cold morning might be expected. 

75 years ago

Dec. 19, 1947: Kids at the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School in Normal may figure that Santa Claus has done all right by them with the pre-Christmas gift of an 11-foot, 6-inch ferris wheel. It is already set up in the ISSCS gymnasium; it was received in Normal earlier in December after it was given to the school during a Chicago convention of fair equipment manufacturers. 

50 years ago

Dec. 19, 1972: A state department corrections official promised his agency will help architect Eugene Asbury determine what size the jail portion should be in the new McLean County courthouse-jail complex. Anthony S. Kuharich, chief of detention facilities for the department, said he will send staff members to the county the first week in January to survey present jail occupancy demands and attempt to project future needs. 

25 years ago

Dec. 19, 1997: More than 85 people stopped by the DeWitt County building in the first hour alone of the goodbye party for retiring County Clerk Joye Floyd. Jayne Sessions, who was appointed Dec. 11 to fill Floyd's term that expires next November, is the same woman who was hired 15 years ago when she went from a deputy clerk to the elected position. Floyd started as a deputy clerk two decades ago in the old courthouse here. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

