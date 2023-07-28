How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 28, 1923: Peonies should be planted in September for best results, and must be ordered very soon to ensure early delivery. A request today will bring you a description and price list, with many priced as low as $1. Address is Mrs. Deane Funk, McLean, Illinois.

75 years ago

July 28, 1948: Nine junior dairymen have entered cows in the milking derby, a feature of the McLean County 4-H Club fair to be held Aug. 9-12 — the only milking derby ever to be presented at a county fair. Such events have been featured only at state fairs and national dairy expositions before, according to Andy Harris, associate farm adviser.

50 years ago

July 28, 1973: The early bird after one of Normal's first 32 liquor licenses is a well-established Bloomington liquor dealership, National Liquor. LeRoy Tintori, 2810 E. Oakland, file the first application late Friday, the first day for filing for liquor licenses in soon-to-be-wet Normal.

25 years ago

July 28, 1998: Bloomington's once-bustling rail yard between Seminary Avenue and Chestnut Street on the west side will again be an active center for commerce, following the city council's approval of a proposal to develop the land into a warehouse district. The Rail Yard Commerce Center, developed by a St. Louis-based partnership, will include 13 warehouses in addition to the already approved AgRail grain storage facility and possibly offices along Seminary Avenue.

