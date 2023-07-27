How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 27 1923: Miss Ju'la LeBeau has just received a 4 1/2 octave, Deagan Artists' Special xylophone, and now has a most valuable collection of musical instruments. Miss LeBeau is one of Bloomington's most talented artists in that she plays on so many instruments: violin, guitar, xylophone.

75 years ago

July 27 1948: A "state of emergency" was declared in El Paso by the Chamber of Commerce. Stores closed their doors at noon to allow managers and clerks to detassel hybrid seed corn. Recent rains have left fields so muddy that the huge detasseling rigs that carry workers through the rows were unable to operate.

50 years ago

July 27 1973: Fifty or more of the hundreds of children who have been housed in out-of-state institutions by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services may be at the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School in Normal. Some 700 to 800 children who are wards of the state are being returned through the initiative of DCFS Director Jerome Miller.

25 years ago

July 27 1998: A Bloomington man has been elected commander of all the Veterans of Foreign Wars posts in Illinois. Donald Porter, a Vietnam veteran, will oversee 428 posts and 98,000 Illinois members. He is also busy making plans for the VFW's 100th anniversary in 1999.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'