How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 12, 1923: Michael Fahy, representative from the district that includes Minonk, is confident that it can be arranged to have contracts let on the Meridian highway so that there will be an unbroken hard road from Dixon to Bloomington. He believes it is possible to have these contracts let this fall so that work can be done next year.

75 years ago

Aug. 12, 1948: The lion kingdom was complete again at the Miller Park Zoo this week with Duke, a new 700-pound African lion now residing in the enclosure formerly occupied by 13-year-old Whiskers. Duke was sold by the Clyde Beatty circus on account of having become too mean for show business.

50 years ago

Aug. 12, 1973: One hundred Mexican-American migrant workers and their wives and children were safely evacuated from their homes on the Stokely-Van Camp Inc. factory grounds in Gibson City as a raging blaze destroyed four warehouses and more than 100,000 cases of canned goods. Fire Chief Lawrence Swartzell said workers on the night shift saw a bolt of lightning hit one of the warehouses.

25 years ago

Aug. 12, 1998: It took some effort this summer, but several area school districts say they have enough substitute teachers for the upcoming year — putting them a step ahead of many U.S. school systems. Unit 5 and District 87 will start the 1998-99 school year Aug. 26 with about 200 college graduates on their substitute teacher lists. Olympia will start the same day without about 100 potential substitutes.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'