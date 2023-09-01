How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1923: The teachers of Woodford County have presented the retiring county superintendent, Roy L. Moore, and his wife with a chest of solid silverware, numbering 12 pieces. Mr. and Mrs. Moore will move to Springfield in the coming week as he is now the state supervisor of two- and three-year high schools.

75 years ago

Sept. 1, 1948: Draft registrants are having to stand in line for one and a half to four hours in order to sign up and they don't like it — it reminds many of them of the army. At no time this week was there no line south on Main Street from the door of the selective service headquarters at 116 S. Main St. Carl E. Forker, chief clerk of the city and county boards, said he was able to process only 31 men between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Aug. 31, despite having 10 clerks working.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1973: Twenty-eight Pantagraph-area schools are facing the winter without guaranteed supplies of fuel oil or gasoline, according to a survey made by the office of Michael J. Bakalis, state superintendent of public instruction. The survey found that 677 of 848 school buildings throughout Illinois that use fuel oil or propane gas are without guaranteed supplies, and a total of 166 districts have failed to obtain commitments for gas to operate school buses.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1998: Video stores are anticipating a rush as the video version of blockbuster "Titanic" went on sale at 12:01 a.m. across North America. Blockbuster stores in Bloomington and Normal are stocking more than 300 copies apiece, while they have combined to sell more than 1,000 reserve copies of the video at $24.95 each. Both planned to stay open until 2 a.m. and reopen again at 9 a.m. to accommodate the expected onslaught.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'