How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 8, 1923: Business conditions in Bloomington are highly satisfactory and the third month opens with an optimistic tone in every line. The continuation of the Chicago & Alton shops, the city's largest industry, with unimpaired forces and on full time and the heavy business on the roads are enjoying profitable returns.

75 years ago

March 8, 1948: Mrs. Robert Holland and Mrs. Victor King were doubly surprised with a birthday party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Knapp, 913 MacArthur Ave. Each woman thought the party was a surprise for the other. Both brought gifts for the other, and in addition received gifts from about 25 present.

50 years ago

March 8, 1973: Bloomington Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial of rezoning of land where a new Illinois High School Association headquarters is planned. They were not opposed to the IHSA, only to making it possible for construction of apartments as well as offices.

25 years ago

March 8, 1998: The weather is a huge part of almost everyone's life and movies such as "Twister" have made watching the weather popular. With this in mind, a large group of weather watchers and emergency service personnel gathered for the second annual Central Illinois Severe Weather Seminar at State Farm Insurance Cos. regional office in Bloomington.

