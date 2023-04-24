How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 24, 1923: The observance of President Felmley's birthday was a notable occasion at Illinois State Normal University yesterday. At a special assembly, a program was given in his honor. In the afternoon, the Faculty Women's Club gave a tea at Fell Hall and at 6 o'clock last evening, a dinner was given by the classes of the domestic science department.

75 years ago

April 24, 1948: Despite the fact that approximately $1.2 million will be spent for road improvements in McLean County during 1948, the year's end will find about 80% of the roads still deficient, P.J. Keller, county superintendent of highways, predicted.

50 years ago

April 24, 1973: "Don't just talk; do something." That was the plea of more than Normal residents who attended a Normal City Council discussion of sanitary sewer backup problems. The council held an open discussion involving many of those to a standing-room-only crowd.

25 years ago

April 24, 1998: Although James Earl Ray died Thursday, the 30-year-old mysteries clouding Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination probably never will. That belief resonated from Central Illinois civil rights leaders on the day the man locked up for killing King left with a lifetime of questions. "I think a lot of those questions that are unanswered will probably always be unanswered," said Gwen Donnelly of the Bloomington Human Relations Commission.

