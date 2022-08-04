75 years ago: 'Crucial period' passes without polio case in McLean County

100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1922: The B.S. Green building at the corner of Monroe and East streets is to be the new home of the Bloomington Association of Commerce. This was announced by J.S. Hudson, secretary. All that remains is the signing of the contract by Mrs. B.S. Green, owner of the building. Her son, Ralph, left yesterday for New York to secure her signature on the document.

75 years ago

Aug. 4, 1947: July, a month traditionally dangerous for polio, ended in McLean County without a single case reported, said Dr. John W. Turner, director of the county health department. He said it is not likely that the county will have a serious polio outbreak this year. Earlier, Dr. Turner said the latter part of July was a "crucial period" for polio. Last year, the county had 34 cases.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1972: The Bloomington Board of Education and the Bloomington Education Association reached tentative agreement on a new two-year master contract for teachers. It contains essentially the same language as existed in the 1971-72 contract, but includes a clause to reopen for negotiation the salary and extra pay for extra duty schedules for the 1973-74 school year.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1997: Six Illinois teenagers recently spent three weeks in Chile using the arts to express their Baha'i faith. Katie Smith of Bloomington joined Julie Clark of Decatur, Suzanne Mitchell of Batavia, Alexis Krapf of Manhattan, Husayn Allmart of Wheaton and Nate House of Payson on the trip June 13 to July 6. They presented a program that combined dancing, singing and prayer.