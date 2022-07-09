75 years ago: Cookbook thefts drive Bloomington library to change policy

100 years ago

July 9, 1922: Miss Lora Monroe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Monroe, and a popular teacher at Bloomington high school, was elected grand president of the Sigma Kappa sorority at the closing session of its national convention in Evanston. The honor bestowed on Miss Monroe is a merited one as she always has been an ardent supporter of the sorority.

75 years ago

July 9, 1947: The Withers Public Library in Bloomington will now display its cookbooks behind the door of a glass cabinet after many began "disappearing" when left out on library shelves. They are still available to be checked out, but only a few will be on open shelves, said Mrs. Frank Breen, librarian. She said cookbooks are among the best-read pieces of literature that the library has to offer.

50 years ago

July 9, 1972: Bloomington's first downtown heliport was approved this week by the Illinois Department of Aeronautics. The public heliport is proposed on the roof of a building at the southeast corner of Center and Olive Streets. The building is owned by Wilbur Rusk Inc. and occupied by the McLean County Occupational Development Center.

25 years ago

July 9, 1997: Two area professors departed for a 10-day trip to Japan in the Teacher Exchange Program sponsored by Mitsubishi. Carolan McLarney, assistant professor of management and quantitative methods at Illinois State University, and David Marvin, assistant professor of business administration at Illinois Wesleyan University, said their goal is to gain a better understanding of the impact cross-cultural differences have on international negotiations.