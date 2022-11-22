75 years ago: Christmas Seal campaign aims to raise $20K for TB prevention

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 22, 1922: Plans have been practically completed, and will likely be turned over to the city council, for the proposed viaduct over the tracks of the Big Four and Lake Erie and Western on South Main street. This structure will be approximately 500 feet in length. There will be one track for street cars, two roadways for vehicular traffic and two sidewalks for pedestrians.

75 years ago

Nov. 22, 1947: Bloomington, Normal and McLean County families will receive 17,000 letters asking them to buy Christmas Seals to pay for the tuberculosis prevention program in the county. "Tuberculosis germs kill more persons than all other germs combined," said Harold Walters, seal sale chairman. "Our drive this year is for $20,000 to take care of the expanded TB program in the county — which includes free X-rays for any county resident, a TB clinic and the employment of a rehabilitation coordinator at Fairview sanitorium."

50 years ago

Nov. 22, 1972: The conflict concerning the McBarnes Memorial Building took some new turns, though no portions of the dispute seemed closer to a settlement. The McLean County Board, which claims it controls the building, voted not to allow liquor sales in any county-owned structure. The action was designed to at least discourage the Louis E. Davis American Legion Post from wanting to return to the building, which was damaged by fire Sept. 5. The post's commander said it would not be so easily discouraged.

25 years ago

Nov. 22, 1997: The rapid growth of Normal Community High School's Key Club belies the notion that teens only care about themselves. Since it formed 14 months ago, the club has grown to be among the larger in Illinois with about 120 members. The group is overseen by the Bloomington Kiwanis Club. The Normal Community students are helping with several activities for The Baby Fold, a local child welfare agency.