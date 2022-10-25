75 years ago: Burial for first McLean County man killed in WWII

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 25, 1922: Piloted by Dr. William J. Davidson, the huge Wesleyana airplane made a successful flight during chapel services. A unique one-act play given by the Wesleyana staff served to start the drive for the annuals off with a bang. The play was called “Up in the Clouds.” Dr. Davidson as the pilot and Professor Fiderlick as the passenger were first to appear on stage. They told the students to prepare for a short ride in the clouds and then the Wesleyana airplane was next to enter, with each member of the staff representing a part of the flying machine. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 25, 1947: A new chapter is being written in America’s war sacrifice, as villages and cities across the nation prepare to bury the returned bodies of their war dead. Citizens of LeRoy locked the doors of their homes and places of business for the first such funeral in McLean County. Ralph Martin Gaultney, first McLean County man to die in World War II, was the first to be brought home for burial. Also honored was his brother, Leonard, who was lost at sea. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 25, 1972: Edward Cox, son-in-law of President Nixon, will be in Bloomington-Normal on behalf of state Rep. Edward Madigan, Republican candidate for U.S. representative. Cox, husband of Tricia Nixon, is scheduled to appear in all three major cities (Champaign, Decatur and Bloomington-Normal) of the new 21st Illinois Congressional District. Cox and Madigan are to be guests of honor at a reception at the Illinois State University student union. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 25, 1997: Too many bikes, not enough storage: That’s the problem facing the Normal Police Department. State law requires bicycles recovered by police to be kept for six months, but in Normal’s case, that means holding onto over 100 bikes with a limited amount of space in the town’s Linden Street annex. The town council recently passed an ordinance reducing the time to 60 days to alleviate the crunch. Read the story.