75 years ago: Bride chooses 51-year-old wedding gown

100 years ago

July 19, 1922: Mayor E.E. Jones and City Engineer Thomas Lancaster have planned to leave today for Springfield to confer with state highway engineers regarding plans for the South Main Street viaduct, which was ordered a short time ago by the Illinois Commerce Commission. If the state engineers agree to assist in drawing up the plans, the city will not need to engage a special engineer.

75 years ago

July 19, 1947: Miss June Henry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Henry of Kankakee, became the bride of Dana Elliott on June 21 while wearing her maternal grandmother's 51-year-old wedding gown. The Victorian gown of brocaded ivory satin was adorned with pearls and lace, and style with a tight bodice and long train.

50 years ago

July 19, 1972: The Bloomington Housing Authority has committed to build 100 new low-income family units over a three-year period ending June 30, 1975. Negotiations are now underway on a seven-acre tract where 50 modular units could be built in townhouse style. The BHA hopes to have the first 50 units under construction before year's end.

25 years ago

July 19, 1997: Has McLean County's recycling effort peaked? Mark Dravillas, the county's solid waste management coordinator, fears it has after the county recorded a 28% recycling rate for the second straight year. While the effort exceeds the 25% goal set by the solid waste management plan, he wants to do better.