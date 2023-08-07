How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1923: Two large ovens, connecting with one chimney, are being constructed at the tourists' camping ground in Stein's Grove. Later, a shelter is to be built. The board intends to construct a small building by its own arrangement.

75 years ago

Aug. 7, 1948: Wesley Springer, 11, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Springer of r.r. 3, Bloomington, found a mastodon's tooth in a creek bed, 3 miles west of Bloomington, while hunting turtles. It was identified by Dr. Nim E. Gray of the biological science departmet at Illinois State Normal University.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1973: Mandatory use of pre-printed applications for automobile license plates for the first time this year in Illinois may induce motorists to apply quicker for license plates. However, Robert Morris, accounting supervisor for Secretary of State Michael J. Howlett, said, "The public is fickle and people won't be told when or how to do anything."

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1998: A group of four Normal lifeguards will be among 21 teams competing at the Ellis and Associates Lifeguard National Championships at Walt Disney World. The group — Brenda Russell, 19; Brugh Lower, 17; Katie Broughton, 18; and Carrie Forestor, 21 — qualified for the competition after taking second place in a regional contest in Fox Valley.

