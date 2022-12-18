75 years ago: Bloomington's Colonial Radio factory to close

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1922: Chief Henry Mayer of the Bloomington Fire Department sent a letter to all city merchants, advising them of the potential hazard that can result from "the installation of electric wires and lights in the vicinity of inflammable decorations as exemplified in show windows, displays and other decorative features." The fire department, he said, desires to cooperate with merchants and would be happy to give suggestions about proposed decorating plans.  

75 years ago

Dec. 18, 1947: Production of radios in Bloomington will stop and Colonial Radio corporation factory here will be offered for sale, E.E. Lewis, president of the company, said. A labor force of about 225, approximately 65% women, will be thrown out of work by the shutdown of the two-year-old plant erected at a cost of $300,000. A plant in Riverside, California, also will close. The company's Buffalo plant is expected to meet next year's demand. 

Colonial Radio

This photo appeared in the Dec. 18, 1947, edition of The Pantagraph. 

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1972: Ozark Air Lines' record year for loading and unloading passengers at the Bloomington-Normal Airport was surpassed with an 11-month total through November. Ozark's record had been 21,706 passengers in 1968. By the end of last month, the Twin Cities' only air carrier had 22,296 passengers get on or off here, surpassing the old 12-month record by 588 passengers. 

25 years ago

Ballet

This photo appeared in the Dec. 18, 1997, edition of The Pantagraph. 

Dec. 18, 1997: Rows of sequined costumes, newly mirrored walls and colorful scenery backdrops have helped transform the lanes of a one-time Farmer City bowling alley into the spacious hall of a ballet studio. Years of preparation, leading to the formation of a downstate ballet company called Mid-Illinois Ballet, are the prelude to this weekend's studio performances of "The Nutcracker." The studio also fulfills a local couple's hopes of bringing to Central Illinois the only professional ballet company in the state outside of Chicago. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

