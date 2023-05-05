How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 5, 1923: The directors of the Home Sweet Home City Rescue Mission have purchased two lots on South Main Street between Grove and Olive streets, and the erection of a new building will commence about July 1. The mission is now nearly six years old, having been opened Nov. 25, 1917. The original home of the mission was at 233 E. Front St.

75 years ago

May 5, 1948: Mrs. Kate Donahue Welch sat down at the piano Tuesday and started playing her piece from memory. The piece is her own composition, which she calls the "Boy Town Waltz." It's written for the boys at Father Flanagan's Boys Town in Nebraska, and is dedicated to Father Flanagan.

50 years ago

May 5, 1973: Bloomington's striking public service and parks employees are holding out for a minimum raise of 32 cents an hour. With no new negotiating sessions set late Friday, the prospect of a weekend settlement was dim.

25 years ago

May 5, 1998: Years of controversy ended when the Normal City Council voted unanimously to remodel and widen the Camelback Bridge but retain its historic King Post Pony Trusses, Phoenix columns and humped back. Normal Public Works Director Mike Hall said the bridge can be built with steel that can be wrapped in wood to give the same appearance it now has. The original columns and trusses will be used, but they will no longer be the main weight-bearing supports.

