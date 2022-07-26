75 years ago: Bloomington woman rescues orphaned kittens from desert

100 years ago

July 26, 1922: The former opening and dedication of the Jesse Fell park playground, under the auspices of the Women's Improvement League of Normal, will be held at 7 p.m. July 27. This is strictly a community affair and it is expected that Normal citizens and others interested in the playground movement will turn out en masse. The playground contains a huge sand pile for the little folk, a number of new swings, a trapeze, horizontal bar and also volleyball, baseball and croquet.

75 years ago

July 26, 1947: Four kittens who are lucky to be alive were learning how to drink milk from a saucer at the home of their rescuer, Mrs. Lois Beasley, 209 E. Division St. She discovered the 4-week-old orphans on a recent return trip from California. While driving through the desert about 10 miles from the Grand Canyon, Mrs. Beasley stopped to gather some rocks with her sister and sister's grandchildren. About 450 feet from the highway, the children found a box with the kittens inside.

50 years ago

July 26, 1972: Illinois Department of Transportation engineer Frank Mariani told Bloomington city leaders that they had waited too long to work out a landscaping program with the state for Illinois 9. The council had wanted to see more sod and less concrete, and also had wanted to see shrub or tree plantings. But city staff failed to follow up on an earlier council suggestion, and all the concrete to fill in median strips was set to be poured in the next few days.

25 years ago

July 26, 1997: "Your Place for Family Fun" is the theme of the Logan County Fair July 29 through Aug. 3 at the Logan County Fairground in Lincoln. Among features at the fair will be chicken, goat, pig and calf scrambles, harness racing, a cake auction, and of course, to close the fair a demolition derby. Special entertainment provided each evening in the grandstand will include a queen pageant, tractor pull, talent contest and Nashville recording artist John Berry.