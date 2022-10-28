75 years ago: Bloomington wife kept waiting as husband forced on jury

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 28, 1922: Police are on the watch for Halloween celebrants who carry their pranks too far, following the complaint that a person wearing a mask entered the home of G.C. McHargue, 1218 N. Madison, and frightened Mrs. McHargue and the children before making his escape. It is suspected that the person was playing a prank, although he answered the description of a man who later robbed a Normal couple. He had been admitted by one of the children, who thought her father was at the door. Police warn that anyone guilty of such an act will be prosecuted.

75 years ago

Oct. 28, 1947: One Bloomington man had a perfect alibi when he was late for a promised meeting with his wife. A judge overseeing jury selection for a drunken driving case had ordered Deputy Sheriff Earl Richards to "bring in about three more jurors" because the panel was short. It is general practice for the deputy assigned the task to usher in the first people he sees, with or without their consent. The man Richards escorted in around 2:30 p.m. was locked up with another 11 jurors for deliberations and had to send a note, through Richards, to notify his wife, who had been waiting in their car outside. He earned $5.

50 years ago

Oct. 28, 1972: Even informed Tazewell County politicos aren't predicting the outcome of county races this fall. The county is one of the unusual ones in Illinois — it swings from party to party, though Democrats may hold a slight edge. Increased voter registration is one of the unknown factors. County Clerk Roy H. Lowry reports increased registration not only among the 18-year-olds, but also among middle-age and senior citizens, some of whom have never voted before.

25 years ago

Oct. 28, 1997: Elaine Kapatos has a customer's check for $18.02 — and she'll probably frame it rather than cash it. It will hang on the wall at the new Woody's Family Diner, which replaces the building left in charred ruins after an early May fire. The El Paso restaurant reopened Friday. The check is from a customer who realized that two checks she had previously written were burned in the blaze, so she brought a new check months later.