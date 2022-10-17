75 years ago: Bloomington theaters protest new city tax

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 17, 1922: The annual inspection of the Solders' Orphans' Home at Normal by representatives of the Spanish War Veterans and their ladies' auxiliaries, both state and national, took place with satisfactory results. A dozen or so en and women from the two organizations spent the whole day at the home, inspected all the departments, ate meals at the same tables as the children and gathered a large fund of information about conditions. In general, the committee was well pleased with things at the home and so expressed themselves. Read the story.

75 years ago

Oct. 17, 1947: Bloomington theaters are vociferously protesting a 4% amusement tax being proposed by the city council to replace the current seat tax, which brings in about $1,077 per year. The license committee estimates that the new tax would bring in $30,000. Alderman Walter Benson said that if the tax were passed on to the patron, each adult purchasing the most expensive ticket in the city would pay a tax of 2.1 cents. "The theaters are making a mountain out of a molehill," he said. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 17, 1972: Normal's public works crews won't build any more sidewalks this fall, but the city council agreed to seek a negotiated contract with a private contractor to get the work done. The council, after failing to get acceptable bids from private firms, decided in September to have its public works crews build walks. A picket by the laborers' union and refusal of ready-mix concrete drivers to cross the picket line meant that town workers had to haul their own concrete for that work. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 17, 1997: A local coalition has formed with the aim of fighting what it calls the alcoholizaition of Halloween. The group wants to encourage local merchants to stop using kid-friendly symbols like ghosts, monsters and witches to advertise liquor sales. "Over the past 20 years, Halloween has been turned into a drinking holiday," said Dean Kazoleas, a professor of public relations at Illinois State University and a participant in the McLean County Hands Off Halloween Campaign. Read the story.