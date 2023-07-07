How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 7, 1923: Final results of the local campaign for Near East Relief, conducted in May, showed that Bloomington residents contributed $2,510 to the cause. All but $75 was contributed by church congregations. The city also donated several tons of coal to the effort, which aids Greek and Armenian refugees.

75 years ago

July 7, 1948: Four hundred yellow metal insect traps will be set in Bloomington-Normal during the next few days to target the Japanese beetle. Arnold P. Benson, state director of agriculture, asked residents to allow the traps to be placed on their properties for roughly 30 days. The presence of the beetles, which can damage fruit, corn, soybeans and other plants, was discovered here a week ago by L.D. Morris of 1402 E. Grove St.

50 years ago

July 7, 1973: A proposal to locate McLean County Unit 5's service center at the former dump site on Adelaide Street met with a cold reception from school board members at a joint meeting with Normal Town Council members. Mayor Carol Reitan presented the property as an alternative to the district's proposed site near the new junior high school at Parkside Road and West College Avenue.

25 years ago

July 7, 1998: What's in the box? About 100 residents in Minonk gathered to learn the answer for themselves, as Mayor Earl Anderson opened the small copper container found when an old bandstand was demolished in the city's West Side Park. The answer? A handwritten list of people who donated money to the bandstand and a copy of the May 17, 1923, edition of The Minonk News-Dispatch.

