How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1923: Archie White, 45, and his two sons, John, 16, and Courtney, 9, were found dead in their Streator home, a shabby structure on an alley in the business district. It was the general belief tonight that the death was due to poisoning, probably by accident due to some food taken. Mrs. White, whose maiden name was Courtney, had been dead several years. The husband was originally a miner but had been doing odd jobs around town for a number of years.

75 years ago

Feb. 2, 1948: When the curtains part on the Scottish Rite auditorium stage on March 18, they will reveal the first large-scale presentation of the grand opera of local origin in the musical history of Bloomington-Normal. The exclusively local production of Charles Gounod's "Faust" will represent the pooled resources of three civic institutions, the Bloomington-Normal Symphony Association, Illinois Wesleyan University and the Scottish Rite bodies of Bloomington-Normal.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1973: The speech department of Illinois Wesleyan University will cease to exist after the 1973-74 academic year. IWU President Robert Eckley told The Pantagraph his administration decided on the closing after a review of the university's speech program during the past few years. "A freestanding ... speech department is a rarity in a liberal arts college the size of Illinois Wesleyan," he said.

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1998: Sixty-six children fifth graders at Tri-Valley Elementary School graduated from the 17-week DARE program at a ceremony attended by parents, grandparents, friends and guests. McLean County Dan Brady, among the speakers, told the students that he has seen the consequences of other people's involvement with drugs or alcohol. Principal Diane Bailey told the students, "You are the future that makes a difference — one difference at a time."

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'