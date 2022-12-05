75 years ago: Bloomington-Normal to host new haven for circus people

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 5, 1922: Fall term examinations will be held in the Illinois Wesleyan College of Law this week at the North Side institution of learning. The final tests will be held in all three classes and the Wesleyan lawyers have been burning the midnight oil in preparation for the dreaded examinations.

75 years ago

Dec. 5, 1947: Bloomington-Normal may once again become a haven for circus people as it was in years past when between 200 and 250 show people made this their winter home. George Valentine, whose flying return trapeze act "The Flying Valentines" is known from coast to coast, announced that he has purchased from William Caudell Sr. the Happy Acres stables and eight acres of ground in Normal on Grove Street west of Normal Community High School. He will convert the area and building into a training ground and rest center for show people known as "George Valentine's Circus Haven."

50 years ago

Dec. 5, 1972: Clifton B. Webb, a part of the American Passion Play cast for 28 years when he retired from regular roles in 1961, died at the age of 77. Webb played the Disciple John for seven years, portrayed the Doubting Thomas nad understudied the role of the Christus. He was a Linotype operator at the Dialy Pantagraph for 18 years and continued to work part-time for several years after his 1963 retirement.

25 years ago

Dec. 5, 1997: A 60-minute documentary special on the life and times of the Twin Cities, "Bloomington-Normal: Those Were the Days," is set to air three times over the next several days on Peoria's PBS affiliate, WTVP. It was produced by a producer-director at WTVP named David Thompson, who focused specifically on the area from the 1930s to '50s. Memories included the "Big Band" era, Biasi's drugstore, Clyde Hunter's barbershop, the Green Mill Restaurant, Roland's Department Store, The Castle, Majestic and Irvin movie theaters, and more.