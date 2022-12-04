75 years ago: Bloomington-Normal gas station operators concerned about shortage

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 4, 1922: Recently elected Livingston County officials will take up their new duties in the county building on Monday. In preparation for this, they have each filed bonds in the office of County Clerk Joe S. Reed for the faithful performance of the duties of their respective offices. These include a $10,000 bond for the sheriff, $5,000 bond for the clerk and $150,000 bond for the county treasurer.

75 years ago

Dec. 4, 1947: Bloomington-Normal gas station operators described the reported gasoline shortage as everything from a "myth" to an "acute situation." However, less than 19% of the stations will close Sunday, whether the shortage is real or imaginary. A check of the majority of stations here found operators concerned over gas supplies, but not worried. Most said their bulk plants have been able to supply them with an ample amount so far.

50 years ago

Dec. 4, 1972: Bitter cold sent the chill factor to the 4-below-zero mark, but thousands lined Main Street through Bloomington-Normal to see the Twin Cities' annual Christmas parade. Nearly 700 marchers participated in the Bloomington-Normal Jaycee-sponsored event. Kiwanis Club members walked the route with bushel baskets to pick up canned goods to be distributed in Yule baskets at Christmas by Bloomington's Salvation Army Center. More than 3,000 cans were collected from the parade audience, which lined curbs from Main and Dale in Normal to Main and Chestnut in Bloomington.

25 years ago

Dec. 4, 1997: After a five stint in Springfield and 11th hour negotiations, the new owners of the Bloomington Gold Corvette show will return the event to its roots after reaching a deal to hold the show at the Interstate Center next year. The homecoming follows two days of intense negotiation between owners and Interstate Center officials. The fate of the four-day June show went back and forth.