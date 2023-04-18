How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 18, 1923: The city council was petitioned to change the name of Longworth Street to Jackson Street. The petition was referred to Commissioner Anderson of the department of streets and public improvements and signed by all the residents on Longworth Street.

75 years ago

April 18, 1948: It may sound like something from Al Capp's "Li'l Abner," but Bloomington-Normal has a new claim to fame, courtesy of its cockroach population. The dubious distinction of being a roaches' retreat has been conferred on the Twin Cities by students from the University of Illinois, who travel here weekly to collect insects that they will use in testing new types of insecticides.

50 years ago

April 18, 1973: Gwendolyn Brooks, poet laureate of Illinois and 1950 Pulitzer Prize winner in poetry, will deliver the 114th commencement address for Illinois Wesleyan University. She will also receive an honorary doctor of humanities degree from the university as part of the May 20 ceremony.

25 years ago

April 18, 1998: Forty of Herman Brockman's former students, many now distinguished scientists in their fields, hosted a daylong science symposium in his name at Illinois State University. Brockman retires in May after 35 years as an ISU biology teacher. "He taught me how to think," said one former student, Dr. Sarz Maxwell, now a psychiatrist with the Illinois Department of Mental Health.

