75 years ago: Bloomington man gets patent for candy-making device

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 27, 1922: Health conditions in Normal are good this summer, says Health Officer David Smitson, who reports but two "strict" quarantines. These are for scarlet fever cases. At one of these homes there are two patients ill with the disease. A few cases of minor diseases like mumps and whooping cough bob up now and then but are not considered dangerous, he said.

75 years ago

Aug. 27, 1947: A U.S. patent for a candy-making device was granted to Justin J. Alikonis, Bloomington, chief chemist at the Paul F. Beich company. The patent has been assigned to the company. Mr. Alikonis has spent four and a half years perfecting the device, which would improve the texture and life of marshmallow candy. The machine will replace the old marshmallow beats in use at the plant, officials said. The new apparatus prevents the overheating of the candy mixture. Read the story.

50 years ago

Aug. 27, 1972: Illinois State University graduate Joseph A. "Joe" Kinney is researching veterans' education as part of work with the Center for Study of Responsive Law. An estimated 50,000 Illinois Vietnam era veterans are discharged from military service each year. Kinney, who was wounded in Vietnam, says returning soldiers seeking employment and other opportunities often bear the brunt of the fact that the war has become unpopular. Read the story.

25 years ago

Aug. 27, 1997: Less than a week after receiving word of its high rating in the annual U.S. News & World Report's College Guide, Illinois Wesleyan University got more good news: This year's enrollment is the highest in the school's history. Wesleyan has 1,995 students this year, an increase of 86 or 4.5% over last year. Jim Ruoti, director of admissions, said a high percentage of upperclassmen are returning and there was a larger-than-usual freshman class last year. Read the story.

Want more local history? Check out our searchable archives at pantagraph.newspapers.com.