How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 4, 1923: Upon recommendation of the park board, the city council voted last night to change the name of Stein's Grove. Board members said a more appropriate name should be chosen. Upon motion of Alderman Donovan, the council went on record asking suggestions of an appropriate name through the newspaper.

75 years ago

June 3, 1948: George W. Parker, 1314 E. Grove St., recently claimed the title of "the oldest man on record to take the rough boat trip down the Grand Canyon section of the Colorado River." Parker, 72, takes the title from Urbana, where a University of Illinois botanist in his 70s had claimed it before. Parker was accompanied on the recent trip by his son, Dr. Robert Parker of Bloomington, and his daughter and family, Mr. and Mrs. Glen Kemp and son Parker of Lexington.

50 years ago

June 3, 1973: At least two candidates are in the running for the acting or permanent presidential appointment at Illinois State University. Dr. Gene Budig and Dr. Francis Geigle were mentioned Friday by those who met with J. Robert Barr, chairman of ISU's Board of Regents.

25 years ago

June 3, 1998: The Bloomington City Council approved a liquor license for a new downtown restaurant, despite the opposition of some area residents and business owners. The council also took steps to address concerns by asking city administrators to find money to pay for four police officers to patrol the area during peak bar hours to enforce laws against vandalism, public drunkenness and other problems. The restaurant is Juju's Sports Bar & Grill at the Knights of Columbus building, 525 N. Center St.

