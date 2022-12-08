75 years ago: Bloomington J.C. Penney employees get bonus

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 8, 1922: Illinois State Normal University President David Felmley plans to present requests for additional buildings costing an estimated $500,000, including a new gymnasium and science hall. The institution has grown rapidly, increasing in size much faster than many thought it would during World War I when attendance dropped to half of what it had been when hostilities opened.

75 years ago

Dec. 8, 1947: Sixty employees of the Bloomington J.C. Penney store will share in a special pre-Christmas bonus payment, said store manager Glen Barger. Full-time employees who have worked for a year will receive two weeks' salary. Others will receive payment according to amount of service. Store officials said the payment was being made "in recognition of the unusual business and economic conditions which exist today."

50 years ago

Dec. 8, 1972: Logan County is gearing up to meet the needs of the more than 4,100 people age 60 or older, many of whom do not get an adequate diet, officials say. Representatives of a number of agencies and organizations have agreed that there is a need for the project. Logan County is part of a 12-county model project, LIFE, founded to deal with nutritional needs of the aging. It is an outgrowth of the White House Conference on Aging.

25 years ago

Dec. 8, 1997: Mike and Kate Schmitgall are celebrating the 25th year of their business, the Village Inn restaurant in Minier. When the couple opened the downtown eatery in November 1972, neither had restaurant experience. He was an insurance agent, and she was a teacher. The restaurant now has 27 employees; a special dinner for $3.75 is featured nightly, including fried chicken.