How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 26, 1923: Fair weather of the last few days has enabled rapid progress on the part of city employees at Miller Park who are arranging the recreation center. If the weather continues to be fair, boating will open Sunday, Custodian John Uhrle said.

75 years ago

April 26, 1948: A hint that the Bloomington General Mills plant might soon be manufacturing home appliances in addition to the PressureQuick saucepan came Monday. An automatic toaster is being tooled, said Roscoe Imhoff, head of the home appliance marketing operation.

50 years ago

April 26, 1973: Injury to a striking Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. employee Thursday at the plant entrance on Fort Jesse Road was blamed for the failure to end an unauthorized strike which hit the plant at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Joseph Dubois was treated and released at Brokaw.

25 years ago

April 26, 1998: A special McLean County committee studying the possibility of combining the computer functions of the Bloomington Election Commission and McLean County clerk's office has determined it would be "not a major problem." The study began because the League of Women Voters of McLean County has recommended abolishing the city election commission and combining its functions with those of the clerk's office.

