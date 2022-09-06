75 years ago: Bloomington city workers to get 40-hour week

100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1922: The Fairbury fair opened most auspiciously and with probably the most extensive display of exhibits in the history of the association. The new hog pavilion, with 134 pens, is filled, and there are hogs in other buildings. The sheep display is very extensive, there being almost as many sheep here as have been shown at all the other fairs in Central Illinois combined. There are also large exhibits of cattle and ponies, and two large tents filled with poultry.

75 years ago

Sept. 6, 1947: The Bloomington City Council went into executive session to settle its stand on a city employees' union demand for a 40-hour work week. Employees entered a letter April 18 asking for salary increases, which were granted in July, and a change from a 44- to 40-hour work week without a reduction in pay. Council members informally voted to agree, but there was discussion of the need to increase license revenue to accommodate the changes.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1972: Loring C. Merwin, 66, publisher of The Pantagraph for almost a third of a century, died of a heart attack at St. Joseph's Hospital. Merwin, a great-grandson of Pantagraph founder Jesse Fell, joined the family-owned newspaper in 1935 as an associate editor and became president and publisher in 1937. He stepped down as publisher on Jan. 1, 1968, but remained chairman of the board. He also served as board chairman of Bloomington Broadcasting Corp.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1997: Enrollment growth at Unit 5 is outpacing what officials predicted, Superintendent Robert Malito said. The district's 9,400 students are about 50 more than expected when planning began last spring. The total is a nearly 5% increase from the 8,995 enrolled at the beginning of last year. The extra students put an even bigger crunch on Unit 5, which is asking taxpayers to approve a $26 million referendum this fall.