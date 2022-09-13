75 years ago: Bloomington alderman recommends denying 40-hour work week

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1922: Dr. J.J. Lintner of Chicago addressed the McLean County Board of Supervisors on the subject of tuberculosis among livestock, particularly cattle. Financial cooperation between farm bureaus and the government will end in 1923. To continue the work, individual counties are being asked to pay the salary of a state veterinary inspector and his necessary expenses.

75 years ago

Sept. 13, 1947: Blaming what he termed "too much publicity in the newspaper," Alderman Willis O. Scheth asserted that the council's finance committee was unable to "negotiate" disputed working hours with the union city employees and entered a report asking that the council deny the union's demand for a 40-hour work week "until we have the money to pay for it."

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1972: A seven-county McGovern-Shriver District Service Center has been set up in Bloomington coordinate the campaign of the Democratic party's national ticket leaders. Two members of the national staff of presidential nominee Sen. George McGovern will operate from Suite 302 in the Unit Building. "We'll just do the typical political work," said Dean Stoline, the 23-year-old district coordinator.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1997: Employees of the Mitshubishi Corp. in Japan have been involved in a form of swordsmanship called kendo for 86 years. Tournaments began 41 years ago, but tradition has meant that only Japanese teams were in the martial arts competition. For the first time, a team from outside Japan — the Bloomington-Normal Kendo Club — will be soon be allowed to compete.