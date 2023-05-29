Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 29, 1923: The police war against reckless drivers extended yesterday to horseback riders. Elliot Hayes was arrested by Detective J.N. Bishop as he sped by the detective's home on East Market Street. The youth was warned to stop as he passed the home, but kept on. He stopped several blocks away and was arrested by the detective who came up in an automobile.

75 years ago

May 29, 1948: The Bloomington City Council heard remarks by Alderman Willis Schueth on the proposed raise in telephone rates. The alderman called the first 20 years of Bloomington telephone service "the worst possible telephone service since Mr. Bell made the first call over a 10-foot line."

50 years ago

May 29, 1973: The marchers stepped off smartly Monday for Bloomington's Memorial Day parade. But the crispness didn't last long. Thanks to a steady downpour of rain, smiles soon disappeared. And only the hardiest of souls ventured out to watch the procession. In all, 30 units marched.

25 years ago

May 29, 1998: Police have made what is believed to be the largest marijuana haul in Bloomington history. The roughly 43 pounds of drugs seized had a wholesale value of roughly $43,000, police said. Three suspects were taken into custody.

