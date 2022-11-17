75 years ago: Bloomington aerialist becomes Ringling Bros. general manager

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1922: The roof of the new Buck Memorial Library at Illinois Wesleyan University is completed and the entire structure is now enclosed and work on the interior will begin at once. When finished, it will be one of the most up-to-date college library buildings found in the country. The main reading and study rooms will occupy the main floor; several seminar and stack rooms are on the second floor; in the basement are rooms for storage, work, stack rooms and an assembly hall. The vaulted roof is approximately 27 feet high and the windows will be of leaded glass.

75 years ago

Nov. 17, 1947: Art Concellos, who ran away from his Bloomington home to join a circus and 20 years later owned one of his own, has been named general manager of "The Greatest Show on Earth" — Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus. Early in life, he was tutored by several of the famed aerialists who made their winter homes in Bloomington, and he joined the Ringling show as a flyer while in his teens. Later, he and his wife, Antoinette, achieved top billing with the Ringling show as the Flying Concellos.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1972: Miss Jerelyn Mueller of Morton won top prize in the 1972 "Make It Yourself With Wool" fashion competition and will represent Illinois in national finals early next year. Miss Mueller's winning garment was an orange floor-length dress. The bodice was hand knit, the skirt was sewn fabric and the garment was enhanced with fine needlepoint design. Thirty Illinois women and girls — district winners in the 1972 contest — modeled their wool outfits in a fashion show during the Illinois Farm Bureau Women's conference.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1997: Two 20-year-old men from Normal were arrested after allegedly throwing snowballs at police officers. An officer who stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of North Oak and a second officer called for backup were both pelted with snowballs. A third officer, sent to investigate their origin, found the men gathering and shaping snow. They said their target was not the police but a nearby fraternity house. They were jailed and charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.