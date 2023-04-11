How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 11, 1923: Enthusiasm marked the first day of the golden jubilee convention of the Logan County Sunday School Association, which convened this morning in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Pulaski. Most delegates came by auto, as the Logan County roads are generally in excellent condition, while the train service is not such as to make a many go into ecstasies, although it is not much worse than the average town.

75 years ago

April 11, 1948: Ben Funk Consolidated school rode to an early victory with 1,000 points in the Pantagraph-WJBC Quizdown. Benson school, the opposers, came in second with a score of 800 points. Once again, the Quizdown show was aired from the stage of the Bloomington High School auditorium after being on the road for the past two weeks.

50 years ago

April 11, 1973: Traffic congestion and the hampering of construction work on the new Vernon Avenue-Beaufort Street underpass at the old Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad line has forced closure of Franklin Avenue in Normal. Bricks along Vernon from the School Street subway west to Franklin will be offered Saturday to anyone willing to dig them out of the street.

25 years ago

April 11, 1998: It took Pat Brownlee 10 years to get her husband, Chuck, to move the old bank books out of that storage area over the vault in a building they owned in downtown Saybrook. When he finally did, he found treasure wrapped in a June 19, 1889, edition of The Pantagraph: U.S. flags, four with 31 stars and two with 38 stars, dating back to 1850 when California entered the union and 1876 when the Centennial State, Colorado, joined.

