75 years ago: Balsam Christmas trees most popular in BloNo

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Dec. 11, 1922: Word has been received by friends and relatives in Wapella of the death of Mrs. B.J. Clarkson, which took place at the home of her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Clarkson lived in Wapella for many years; after her husband preceded her in death in 1901, she took his place as a rural mail carrier and officiated in that capacity for two years.

75 years ago

Dec. 11, 1947: With Christmas just two weeks off, the annual Christmas tree buying rush has started in Bloomington-Normal. Sales so far are slightly higher than last year’s, it was reported. Sam Lutz, veteran tree handler, said that trees five to six feet high are the most popular size in Bloomington-Normal and that the balsam fir outsells spruce or cedar here.

50 years agoDec. 11, 1972: Fire swept through an incinerator room in a building only about 40 feet north of the main building at Maple Grove Nursing Home south of Bloomington. The blaze gutted the interior and destroyed the roof of the 10 by 14-foot room which adjoins the county nursing home’s boiler room. Quick action by a volunteer and workers was credited with stopping the fire from spreading.

25 years ago

Dec. 11, 1997: A rare book worth $850 was stolen from Babbitt’s Books in Normal, upsetting both owner Brian Simpson and customers who came to look at it longingly because they couldn’t afford the price tag. The book was “V” by novelist Thomas Pynchon; printed in 1963, the book was among between 1,000 and 1,500 copies created, Simpson said.

