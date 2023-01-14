75 years ago: Ballistics test sought to link gun to murders

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Jan. 14, 1923: Plans have been approved and turned over to contractors to submit bids for the remodeling of the Durley building into offices. The second and third floors will be altered, adding 50 new offices and bringing the total up to 62. The improvement will cost approximately $25,000. It will include an elevator on the Jefferson Street side and also a fire escape.

75 years ago

Jan. 14, 1948: DeWitt and Christian County authorities together with state police and special investigators were attempting to link a .45 caliber automatic pistol with two 1947 Macon County murders. Officers working on the case, which came as the outgrowth of the armed robbery of a Kincaid tavern, have repeatedly refused to elaborate on the possible murder link or identify the victims. However, they did admit that the weapon was sent to the Washington, D.C., office of the FBI for ballistics tests.

50 years ago

Jan. 14, 1973: The spring semester of Bloomington-Normal Adult Education begins Feb. 5 with 17 new courses among the already long list of subjects in career improvement, physical fitness, homemaking, arts and crafts, music and dance, general interest areas and basic and high school education. Among the new courses are “Lip Reading,” “Piano or Organ,” “Africa, the Unique Continent,” and “Mrs., Miss or Ms. — The Modern Woman.”

25 years ago

Jan. 14, 1998: After five months, Normal officials think they finally have an idea of the effect the new Walmart Superstore has had on the town’s economy. The most recent report on the 1% sales tax revenue the town receives from the state reflects at 48.1% increase over the same time last year, $304,582 to $451,080. Meanwhile, Bloomington saw a drop in its tax rate revenue for sales during the first month it was without Walmart.

