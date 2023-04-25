How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 25, 1923: The official program for the fourth annual convention of the First District, Lions International, comprising the state of Illinois, to be held in Bloomington on April 30, was completed yesterday. Seven bands are participating: the Bloomington band, and bands from Springfield, Peoria, Decatur and Gibson City, as well as the Wesleyan and Bloomington high school bands.

75 years ago

April 25, 1948: Nearly 250 people in the U.S. were disappointed last week when they opened letters from the American Passion Play in Bloomington. Out tumbled their personal checks for seats for this season. A note in each letter explained that the play is sold out for 1948.

50 years ago

April 25, 1973: Miss Irene Meisterheim, who entertained her boss, FS Services' E.V. Stevenson, at the National Secretaries boss-secretary luncheon Tuesday at Streid's Restaurant, was announced as winner of the Con Brio Chapter's Merit Award at a mini-seminar Monday night.

25 years ago

April 25, 1998: After a combined 133 years married to other people, Donald Dawkins, 98, and Imajean Jones, 78, are set to tie the knot. The pair, whose spouses died in recent years, met three years ago at the Jackson Heights Nursing Home in Farmer City. They enjoy talking but have trouble finding a quiet place to communicate — hence the decision to marry, since only married residents can live together.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'