75 years ago: American Legion post commander narrowly escapes death

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1922: Receipts of $8,316.30 were delivered this year from Miller Park, the city's recreation center. The sum is $602.30 greater than the amount taken in last year, despite the fact that the season this year was shorter than usual. At the bathing house, $3,759.55, the greatest amount from all of the entertainments, was taken in. Boating was also profitable, netting the city $1,950.05.

75 years ago

Oct. 22, 1947: Jodie Buntin, commander of Crang-Benett American Legion post, narrowly escaped drowning at about 1:30 a.m. when his automobile plunged from the west bank of Weldon Springs park lake into 20 feet of water. A companion, Frederick Foard, an assistant at the University of Illinois, jumped from the car as it rolled over the bank, but Buntin was initially unable to free himself. The auto sank in the water and came to rest upside down. Buntin, a naval veteran of World War II, extricated himself and swam to safety. Read the story.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1972: Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie spoke to roughly 200 people at Illinois State University in the first day of a weekend voter conference there. During a 25-minute question period, the governor said he was not sure he would ever appoint students as regular voting members of the governing boards of higher education institutions, but he would support non-voting student members on such board if legislation was passed. He emphasized that he had supported the passage of voting privileges for 18-year-olds. Read the story.

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1997: A total of 4,000 students from 14 area schools visited Illinois State University's Braden Auditorium for two shows kicking off Red Ribbon Week. Musician Lauren Stalnecker's routine is heavy on an MTV-style presentation that included videos on screens and a laser light show. He said his approach is a way to communicate with a generation of students brought up around drugs and violence. Read the story.