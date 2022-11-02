75 years ago: Altanta dedicates war memorial

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 2, 1922: While Bloomington merchants reported a very satisfactory trade throughout October, they believe that November will show an increase. The temperature during October was too mild to suit those with heavy stacks of winter clothing on hand and this will probably move in large volume during the present month. The shower yesterday led to the belief that the temperature would fall.

75 years ago

Nov. 2, 1947: The Atlanta-Eminence Memorial Community home was dedicated before 2,000 people as a living tribute to the veterans of World Wars I and II. Gov Lester C. Hunt of Wyoming, who spent his boyhood in Atlanta, spoke at the dedication, saying: “It is our solemn duty that each of us search for a complete understanding of world conditions that we may build in the years ahead the greatest of all memorials — the memorial that all men fought for — the living memorial of a permanent peace.”

50 years ago

Nov. 2, 1972: Although it will spend $2.6 million for 100 finished beds at the new county nursing home, the McLean County Board may find that it cannot come up with the additional $112,000 to provide another 50 beds. The board’s finance committee came up with methods for financing the additional cost but recommended against approving it, citing an uncertain financial situation. “It was a horribly traumatic decision to reach,” said finance committee chairman Bruce Callis.

25 years ago

Nov. 2, 1997: The TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Felines) cat show attracted more than 180 entries, but most were not garden-variety cat owners. Of the whole crowd at Bloomington’s Interstate Center, only a handful of participants were from the Bloomington-Normal area. Most were from across the Midwest, some coming from as far as West Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Cat varieties ranged from Abyssinian to Himalayan, Maine Coon to Cornish Rex.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff