How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 22, 1923: The board of local improvements rejected the part of the new concrete sidewalk on East Olive Street in front of U.J. Shannon's home. The rest of the walk, which extends from Gridley Street to Robinson Street, was accepted by the board. The walk in front of Mr. Shannon's home was damaged by rain.

75 years ago

Aug. 22, 1948: Air mail parcel service will be inaugurated Sept. 1, said Bloomington postmaster Carter Pietsch. All classes of mailable matter are included in the new service, Pietsch said, and shall be given the same expeditious handling as is now accorded mail articles paid at the 5 cent per ounce rate.

50 years ago

Aug. 22, 1973: More than 1,500 pairs of glasses will be shipped this month by the Bloomington Lions Club to Africa as part of the organization's eye care program, project chairman Ray Pierce said. Glasses will be sent to a Lions Club in Malawi, Africa.

25 years ago

Aug. 22, 1998: The Livingston County Board this week voted to allow board members to donate $45 to be used toward defraying the cost of a county employees dinner. The amount represents what a board member is paid for each meeting he or she attends. Currently, county employees organize their own holiday party at the courthouse.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'