How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1923: Richard Carlock, 1503 S. Wright St., a student of Bloomington High School, has a radio of home construction with which he has been having excellent results. Only a few nights ago he received a message from Hawaii; though the apparatus has been in use but 10 days, his records show that he has been in communication with 43 broadcasting stations.

75 years ago

Feb. 24, 1948: Three hundred guests attended the informal gathering for Adlai E. Stevenson, Democratic candidate for governor, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest L. Ives, 1316 E. Washington St., Bloomington. Party rivalry was forgotten for the social occasion. One Pantagraph photo captured Stevenson shaking hands with Republican McLean County State's Attorney Clifford N. Coolidge.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1973: For people living on small fixed incomes, the Nixon administration's suggestion of one meatless day a week was something like Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake." Said Mrs. Ethel Wilmoth, a resident of Wood Hill Towers: "I think the president should come here and live with us for one day. We already have plenty of meatless days, but he'll never find out at the White House." Mrs. Wilmoth and her husband live on Social Security checks that total $284 per month.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1998: Money to install a traffic signal at the Towanda-Emerson intersection has been removed from Bloomington's 1998-99 budget, at least for now. City Manager Tom Hamilton told the council he had removed the $1.1 million project from the list of proposed capital improvements for the coming year after a smaller-than-anticipated property tax levy. Mayor Judy Markowitz said the intersection remains a priority.

