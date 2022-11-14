75 years ago: 85-year-old Wapella church has its first wedding

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 14, 1922: The first real booze raid ever pulled off in Streator after 22 federal officers arrived on an early evening train from Chicago. In a period of two hours, the officers had spread around the outskirts and heart of town. They arrested 18 men in 12 soft drink parlors. In each case, there was a little evidence found. Those arrested were arranging for bonds.

75 years ago

Nov. 14, 1947: The 85-year-old Christian church building in Wapella had its first ever wedding when Miss Elizabeth Ellen Crum wed Mr. George Wickenhauser. The Rev. E.B. Junkins said couples have preferred to hold the ceremonies in homes. A new church building is under construction and its scheduled completion has been delayed by bad weather; had it gone according to plan, the Wickenhausers might have been married there, and the old church might have never seen a wedding.

50 years ago

Nov. 14, 1972: Bloomington's seventh east side shopping center was approved unanimously by the Bloomington City Council. Center approval was tantamount to approving the rezoning of about 2 1/2 acres along the south side of Jackson Street between Four Seasons Road and U.S. 66 to make up a six-acre commercial tract. An Eisner Food Store and Osco Drug store will be located in a 37,800-square-foot building facing Four Seasons Road.

25 years ago

Nov. 14, 1997: Members of the Bloomington District 87 school board balked at a proposal to spend $5.2 million on new computers. Interim Superintendent Carol Struck wants about 800 computers in district schools by the year 2000. Board President Keith Davis questioned how upgrading wiring, cables and computers across the district would help students in the classroom. He said the district could do more to improve academics by focusing on reading, writing and math.