How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

June 30, 1923: Miss Edith McDowell of Los Angeles and Verner Rush of Forest were united in marriage in the small hours of Saturday, June 23. Miss McDowell formerly lived in Forrest and was visiting friends; Verner Rush, who is in the Navy, also was in town visiting family. The two woke County Clerk Joe Read and his neighbor, the Rev. R.S. McCown, after midnight, and they were subsequently married in a ceremony at the clerk's office. Read the story.

75 years ago

June 30, 1948: Two hundred chiffon cakes, made with a special Betty Crocker recipe, disappeared swiftly as an estimated 8,000 Central Illinois residents swarmed through the Bloomington General Mills plant. Home of the Pressure Quick saucepan, the plant was thrown open to the public following a dedication ceremony on the front lawn of the factory on Route 150. Read the story.

50 years ago

June 30, 1973: A Sunday night revue, "The Shower of Stars," featuring television and stage entertainers will be one of the attractions at the Logan County Fair, Aug. 2-8. Top billing for the revue will be given the Kids from Wisconsin, a group of 60 singers, dancers and musicians; Guy and Raina, the Lawrence Welk TV show duet; and the Ben Arden Stage Band from the Palmer House in Chicago. Read the story.

25 years ago

June 30, 1998: Illinois Wesleyan University has named the campus quadrangle as the Eckley Quadrangle in honor of former president Robert Eckley and his wife, Nell. Robert Eckley was president of IWU from 1968-1986 and lobbied hard for the Bloomington City Council to close University Street between Park and East streets to unify the campus. Read the story.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'