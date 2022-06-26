75 years ago: 5 slot machines tampered with, court hears

100 years ago

June 26, 1922: The Hon. Henry C. Wallace, secretary of agriculture, has designated Congressman Frank H. Funk of this district as the special representative of the Department of Agriculture to visit countries in Europe to study agricultural and industrial conditions.

75 years ago

June 26, 1947: Testimony that five slot machines had been tampered with while in possession of the McLean County Sheriff was given in county court on confiscation of 111 "one-armed bandits." Shortly after Sheriff Curtis Gilberts reported that $3,108.85 was found in the seized devices, he disclosed that five of the machines had been broken into.

50 years ago

June 26, 1972: Bicyclists were warned by Normal Police Chief Richard McGuire that they will be arrested if they don't observe rules of the road on Normal streets. "We've got a real problem now that summer is here and youngsters are out on their bicycles much of the time," he said. "It's a problem for motorists, too!"

25 years ago

June 26, 1997: Reducing salary costs by $300,000 in next year's budget was a paperwork move for District 87's operations director, but it may affect contract talks with teachers. Assistant Superintendent Robert Meeker said the salaries were recalculated after he discovered the district would spend about $500,000 less than the $15.3 million expected for the current year.

