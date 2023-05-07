How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

May 7, 1923: Fourteen aldermen and a mayor will this evening take over the reins of the city government, which during the past eight years has been in the hands of commissioners. The meeting is expected to be a long one, as there are many ordinances that will be passed having to do with changes in returning to the aldermanic form of government.

75 years ago

May 7, 1948: Five generations of one family were together Monday through Thursday of this week at the home of Mrs. Vitula England, oldest member of the group, in Mackinaw. Mrs. England, 85, resides with her son and daughter-in-law, the Grant Englands. Also gathered were Mrs. England's daughter, Mrs. Zelma Young, 63, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; Mrs. Young's daughter, Mrs. Katherine Wick, 45, of Detroit, Michigan; Mrs. Wick's daughter, Mrs. Ilma Kabboush, 26, and her 7-month-old son, William, also of Detroit.

50 years ago

May 7, 1973: The bird exterminating firm the McLean County Board tried to hire to rid the courthouse of pigeons and starlings has been forced out of business by federal safety regulations, said Charles Areson, owner of National Bird Exterminating Co. of Clinton, Indiana. Areson told a reporter that federal OSHA enforcers had "gotten real tough with us."

25 years ago

May 7, 1998: McLean County has essentially concluded Operation Broken Crown, an investigation into marijuana and cocaine trafficking linked to the Latin Kings street gang in 1997. The case saw 11 men sent to prison for sentences totaling 56.5 years and another 14 individuals convicted and sentenced to probation. Assistant State's Attorney Robert Freitag labeled the effort a major success because it was the first time that local authorities were able to infiltrate Latin Kings drug activity.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'